The Audubon Community Nature Center will be open for free on Memorial Day.

Admission to the three-story Nature Center building will be free from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 26. People will be able to see interactive displays, a collection of live animals including the Hellbender exhibit, winners of the 2024 Nature Photography Contest, and the Blue Heron Gift Shop.

Visit AudubonCNC.org or call (716) 569-2345 for more information.