Audubon Nature Center Open For Free On Juneteenth

The Audubon Community Nature Center will be open for free on Thursday, June 19.

In honor of Juneteenth, the Nature Center building will be open at no cost between 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Visitors can explore three floors of interactive indoor exhibits, see live animals (birds, turtles, salamanders, and snakes), and check out the Blue Heron Gift Shop. Outdoors, you can visit the live birds of prey, enjoy the native tree arboretum, gardens, picnic area, and natural play space, and hike the more than five miles of trails for free.

Learn more at AudubonCNC.org or call (716) 569-2345.