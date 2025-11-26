WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Audubon Offers Free Admission Nov. 29-30 For Small Business Saturday

Audubon Community Nature Center’s Blue Heron Gift Shop has a treasure trove of wonderful holiday gifts, from cuddly stuffed animals to locally-made honey, beeswax candles, and soaps, all discounted on Small Business Saturday, November 29, as well as Sunday, November 30.

The Audubon Community Nature Center and the Blue Heron Gift Shop are participating in Small Business Saturday on November 29 and extending their specials to Sunday, November 30 as well.

The center will have free admission, discounts throughout the gift shop, and a special gift with your purchase of a holiday gift membership to the Nature Center.

The Blue Heron Gift Shop will have everything at 10% off while current Nature Center Members receive 20% off.

Those who purchase a holiday gift membership to the Nature Center will receive a free honey product from a choice of honey or soaps. This special gift is only available November 29 through 30.

Audubon will have a Toys for Tots box on-site until Friday, December 19. Any visitors/families who donate one or more toys will receive a free admission pass in appreciation of their donation. Please note that Toys for Tots accepts only new, unwrapped toys.

For more information, visit AudubonCNC.org/small-business-Saturday.

