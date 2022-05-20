Audubon Plant Exchange and Sale Takes Place May 21

The Audubon Community Nature Center is holding its 2022 Plant Exchange and Sale on Saturday, May 21.

The event, that takes place 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., will allow people to trade potted plants in exchange for new ones or purchase plants outright. There will be a large selection of native plants, as well as annuals, perennials, trees, and shrubs.

Locally owned and operated Royal Fern Nursery and Hickory Hurst Farm will be onsite with a selection of native plants for sale. Clearwater Compost will be selling bags of compost and Leslie Hallock, the glass gardener, will be on hand with garden ornaments. Audubon’s garden crew is also putting together a small rummage sale of gently used garden equipment and books that will be for sale.

Volunteer Master Gardeners will be on hand to give advice .

Plants are available on a first come, first served basis. The event is outdoors and takes place rain or shine.