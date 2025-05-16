Audubon To Hold Annual Plant Sale

The Audubon Community Nature Center is holding its 2025 Plant Sale this Saturday.

The event is taking place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m..

There will be a large selection of native plants, as well as annuals, perennials, trees, and shrubs. Plants are from local greenhouses and Audubon’s gardens.

A selection of local nurseries will be selling plants, including natives. There also will be a “Garden Treasures” sale of gently used garden equipment and décor, tools, pots, and more.

Volunteer Master Gardeners will be on hand to give advice at the advice table.

Audubon will not be accepting plants for trade this year due to the threat of jumping worms, an invasive animal that can decimate local soils.

This event is outdoors and takes place rain or shine.

For more information, visit auduboncnc.org