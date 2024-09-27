Audubon Will Have Free Admission Saturday As Part of Worldwide Day of Play

Admission to the Audubon Community Nature Center building will be free on Saturday as part of the Worldwide Day of Play.

Between 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., people are invited to come to Audubon and play outside on the trails, in the Nature Center and in the indoor and outdoor nature play areas designed for kids.

ACNC’s Green Play Area is a secure outdoor space where both kids and adults can make discoveries and feel more comfortable about the natural world through play.

From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. no reservations are required for children ages 2–6 and their favorite adult(s) to drop in to enjoy the Green Play Area with its mud kitchen, water wall, loose parts, and more. An educator or volunteer will be available throughout the day to assist, but adults must supervise their children.

To learn more, click through Programs and Events at AudubonCNC.org.