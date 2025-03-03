Audubon’s Annual Pie Auction Underway

The Audubon Community Nature Center’s annual Pie Auction Fundraiser is underway.

Supporters can bid on homemade pies now through Wednesday, March 5.

The online Pie Auction 2025 bidding take place at 32auctions.com/ACNC25. Bidding closes at 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 5.

Dessert selections include a Bakewell Tart, New York Style Cheesecake with Cherry Topping, and Apple, Cranberry Pecan Crumble, Crown’s Chocolate Espresso, Crumb Top Apple, Decadent Peanut Butter, Elderberry, Gluten-Free Peach, Lemon Meringue, Mango Cardamom, Pecan Toffee, Peppermint Bavarian Cream, Pumpkin Pi, Run for the Roses Kentucky Derby, and The Elvis pies.

Main dishes include Spaghetti, Spinach-Tofu, and Taco pies, and Lobster and Vegan Tofu pot pies.

Audubon will announce pie winners on Thursday, March 6.

Winners must be able to pick up their pies in-person at the Nature Center on Saturday, March 8 between noon and 4:30 p.m.

Pictures, descriptions of the pies and their makers, and ingredients accompany each of the pies at the auction site, 32auctions.com/ACNC24.

All proceeds support Audubon buildings, grounds, and staff.

For more information about the Audubon, visit AudubonCNC.org.