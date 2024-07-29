Babe Ruth World Series Returning To Jamestown in 2025

The Babe Ruth World Series is coming back to Jamestown in 2025.

The Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series Board of Directors announced that the official contract has been signed for Jamestown to host the 13-Year-Old Tournament on August 16 through August 23, 2025.

This will be the 20th World Series that has been held in Jamestown since 1980 and the 45th Anniversary of the first ever 13-Year-Old Tournament held here in 1980.

The Board of Directors is in the process of initiating all the plans for the event and will be looking for the help of the community. Future plans will be posted on http://jamestownworldseries.org/