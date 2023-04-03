Bail Reform, Housing Issues Holding Up State Budget

Housing and bail reform disputes are holding up the passage of the New York State Budget.

The April 1 deadline for the budget came and went with no bills being passed.

The Democrat controlled Legislature is taking issue with two proposals by Governor Kathy Hochul that would amend the state’s 2019 bail law and set mandates on localities to speed housing growth.

Hochul is seeking to change the state’s bail reforms to remove the requirement that judges use the “least restrictive means” to ensure defendants return to court while awaiting trial or plea deals. Legislative leaders are opposing this.

On the housing issue, Hochul has proposed a Housing Compact that would set mandatory growth targets for all roughly 1,500 municipalities and rezoning to allow dense housing around commuter train and subway stations in New York City and its suburbs.

The Assembly and Senate want to instead replace the mandates with state funding incentives that localities could reap by meeting their growth targets.

An extender is expected to be passed today for the budget, giving lawmakers more time. They are hoping to have an additional one to two weeks to work on the budget.