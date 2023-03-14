Barcelona Harbor Dredging To Start in May

Dredging of Barcelona Harbor to take place in May.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the Army Corp of Engineers’ plan to start the dredging three months ahead of schedule.

Langworthy had toured the harbor in February with local officials to see the damage severe weather storms had caused in recent years. The Coast Guard had removed the “safe harbor” designation for Barcelona due to how much of the harbor had filled in with silt and sand.

Langworthy said in a statement, “After successful meetings with the Army Corp of Engineers and local stakeholders on the dire need for dredging of the Barcelona Harbor, I am excited to announce those positive talks have resulted in a positive outcome for the residents and tourists of Westfield. The Army Corp has agreed to move forward with the dredging of the harbor ahead of schedule and just in time for the summer season – the most critical time for the local economies along Lake Erie.”