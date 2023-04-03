Battle of the Classes Raises $6,936 for MHA

Jamestown High School students raised $6,936.57 for the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County through the 2023 Battle of the Classes.

MHA Executive Director Steven Cobb accepted the donation, saying that proceeds will help benefit the MHA’s “Code Blue Warming Center” established earlier this year. He said, “This expansion into homeless/shelter services has created new areas of need the MHA is working to directly address in our community.”

The donation will be used to help make physical updates to the association’s Gateway Center space to provide shower, laundry, and technology services to those in need across the community.

The Battle of the Classes event held last Thursday marked the event’s return to McElrath Gymnasium for the first time since 2019 following two years of an outside competition at Strider Field.

The Class of 2024 was declared the winner, raising $4,125.24 and also placing first in the skills competition. The Senior Class of 2023 raised $1,259.88, the Freshman Class of 2026 raised $885.68, and the Sophomore Class of 2025 raised $666.07.