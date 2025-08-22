Be The Light Vigil To Be Held In Dunkirk Saturday

The second annual “Be the Light: Anyone Can Save a Life” Vigil will be held this Saturday in Dunkirk.

The Together We Can CHQ Coalition, in collaboration with the Suicide Prevention Alliance of Chautauqua County, and other community partners, will host the event from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Point Gratiot Park. The event is taking place during Overdose Awareness Week which is August 23–31.

This free community gathering will feature live music by local singer-songwriter Miranda Wilcox, keynote speakers Brian Boedo, Joseph Wicks, and Amy Adams, sharing personal stories of resilience, hope, and recovery; education on New York State’s Good Samaritan Law by Dunkirk Police Chief Witkowski; acknowledgment of Chautauqua County First Responders by County Executive PJ Wendel; a resource fair with local organizations providing harm reduction supplies such as Narcan and testing strips; as well as education and support services.

Additional highlights include family-friendly activities, face painting, temporary tattoos, a butterfly craft station, giant Jenga, and tic-tac-toe. Guests will also be invited to remember loved ones by writing their names on a community memorial banner. There will be raffle opportunities, a balloon arch and butterfly photo stations, a free book table, and light refreshments sponsored by Tim Hortons. The evening will close with a Purple Glow Wand Vigil at sunset, featuring a special performance of “Rise Up” by Dayjia Daily.

The “Be the Light” vigil is free and open to the public. Proceeds from raffles and t-shirt sales will benefit ongoing “Be the Light” community efforts. The event is also registered with the International Overdose Awareness Day Campaign.

For more information about Be the Light, visit the Facebook event page, and about Overdose Awareness Week and resources available, visit http://www.samhsa.gov/about/digital-toolkits/overdose-awareness-week.