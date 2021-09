Bemus Point’s Fall Fest takes place starting today through this weekend.

The event is hosted by the Bemus Point Business Association. This year’s celebration will include a street market with vendors and sidewalk fare, a petting zoo, open houses, live music, seasonal food & drink specials at the restaurants, Draw-a-Leaf Discounts at the stores and more.

More information about the event can be found on Facebook at: facebook.com/VisitBemusPoint