Ben Drake Stepping Down as JHS Basketball Coach

Ben Drake

After 25 seasons as the Jamestown High School Basketball Coach, Ben Drake is stepping down.

Drake will remain the District’s Athletic Director.

His announcement ends a coaching tenure that has turned Jamestown into one of the state’s elite basketball programs, amassing 425 wins, 17 Erie County Interscholastic Conference Division I titles, seven Section VI titles, three appearances in the New York State Public High School Association Final Four, most recently in 2022, and two appearances in the state title game in 2011 and 2014.

Drake said he’s stepping away to focus more on family and ministry.

The district will begin an immediate search for the program’s next leader.

