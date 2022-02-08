Bill Reynolds Sworn In as Ward 5 Council Member

Bill Reynolds took the oath of office after Jamestown City Council approved his appointment as Ward 5 Council member Monday night.

Reynolds replaces Grant Olson who declined to take his seat after being elected to a second term.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said Reynolds’ appointment is just for the remainder of 2022, “We’ve been notified by the Board of Elections that an election will occur at the next general election in November for an appointment of January 1, 2023 to fill out the remainder of this term.”

Reynolds previously served as the North Harmony Town Supervisor and had also been employed as a Jamestown Police Detective.