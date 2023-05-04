Birth Control Now Available Over the Counter in NYS

Birth control is now available over the counter in New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to expand access to hormonal contraception by making it available over the counter, particularly assisting marginalized populations who may not have a primary care provider, but do have access to a local pharmacy.

Hochul also signed legislation that requires every SUNY and CUNY campus to provide access to abortion medication to their student body either by employing or contracting with authorized individuals who may prescribe abortion prescription drugs, or by providing students with information and referrals to providers authorized to prescribe abortion medication.