Black/African-American, Latino Communities Invited to IDEA Coalition Town Hall Follow-Up

Black/African American and Latino community members are invited to a follow up meeting to town halls held in February and March.

The I.D.E.A. Coalition held the meetings as opportunities to engage directly with members of marginalized populations to understand the barriers that keep them from feeling fully part of our community.

Tonight’s meeting is considered a continuation to the first town hall meetings to discuss the concerns expressed and help to guide the ongoing work of the I.D.E.A. Coalition.

Tonight’s meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Love Elementary School.

The meeting is specifically for the Black/African American & Latino communities. The intent is to only have those communities at this meeting.

All IDEA coalition members that were at the first set of meetings will have the opportunity to meet at the Full Coalition Meeting on May 18th for ongoing discussion.

For more information about the IDEA Coalition, visit https://www.uwayscc.org/ideacoalition

EDITOR’S NOTE: As a point of transparency and disclosure to our audience, the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County is a corporate underwriter for WRFA and has provided a financial contribution for the general operations of the station within the past year. Funding we receive for General Operations is not used to fund our coverage of local news in the community. That is only made possible through a Community Service Grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.