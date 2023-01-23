WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Body Found In Lake Erie Identified As Missing Ohio Man

Evan Zeller (photo by Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

The body found near Canadaway Creek on the shore of Lake Erie has been identified as an Ohio man

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio has been identified as the victim. He was reported missing in November 2022 after he had gone kayaking on Lake Erie near the town where he lived.

Coordination between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office led to the identification of Mr. Zeller.

