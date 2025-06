The body of an Ohio man who drowned while swimming in Chautauqua Lake has been found.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that the body of 63-year old Peter Pizzulo of Cortland, Ohio was located around noon Sunday by the New York State Police Underwater Recovery team.

Pizzula was reported missing Saturday while swimming north of Chautauqua Institution. A search began that day but was called off due to darkness before resuming Sunday.