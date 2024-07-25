Borrello, Giglio Blast Parole Board After Parolee’s Escape

State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio are blasting the State Board of Parole after convicted murderer and rapist Edward Kindt escaped custody of his supervised transitional housing in Dutchess County and returned to Salamanca.

According to Borrello and Giglio, this is the second time Kindt has violated his parole since being released by the Parole Board. In returning to Salamanca, he also violated the order of the Seneca Nation banning him from their nation for at least one year.

Senator Borrello condemned the Division of Parole for not notifying the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office of his escape until six days after he had absconded. Kindt was taken into custody at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Borrello said in a statement, “We are outraged that our community was put at risk by the Division of Parole’s failure to notify authorities in Cattaraugus County that Edward Kindt had escaped until six long days had passed. With his record as a vicious predator and murderer and disciplinary violations while in prison, this individual should have never seen the light of day again. The very least that Department of Corrections and Community Supervision could do to ensure public safety is to make sure his transitional supervision was as tightly controlled as possible. They failed to do that and there should be an inquiry as to why.”

Assemblyman Giglio said, “This is completely unacceptable and further proof that granting killers like Kindt parole doesn’t work. Parole knew Kindt wasn’t at his group home last Thursday, but it took them almost a week to notify the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department. They put our community at risk. The first thing they should have done is notify the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department when they knew Kindt had violated his parole and they didn’t know where he was. Where did they think he was going? DOCCS is trying to blame the delay in notification on the last week’s Microsoft outage. Well, the phone lines weren’t down. They should have called the sheriff’s department. This proves Kindt should never have been a candidate for parole. He’s never shown an ounce of remorse for taking Penny Brown’s life. He belongs behind bars for life.”

Borrello and Giglio have sent a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul requesting that Kindt be returned to prison, that she “clean house at the Parole Board,” and reverse laws such as bail reform and discovery reform.

Edward Kindt was released from prison in March 2023 after the Parole Board voted in favor of his release. He was in prison for the rape and murder of Penny Brown, a Salamanca nurse, mother, and wife.