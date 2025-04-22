Bounce House, Christmas Light Business Receives Loan Modification

A bounce house and Christmas light business has received a loan modification to help the business expand.

Fire Guys Bounce Houses and Party Rentals LLC is currently owned and operated by three Jamestown Firefighters.

The business started up in 2022 with bounce rentals and expanded into Christmas light rentals in 2023 where the company will hang, maintain, and store holiday lights for residents.

The company was approved a $97,600 loan by the Jamestown Local Development Corporation in May 2024 which was used to purchase the building at 270 Steele Street to house the business.

Co-owner Michael (Mick) Willis said the business is growing faster than expected, “We have two loans on the building. One through JLDC and one through CODI (Chautauqua Opportunities for Development Inc.). CODI is a higher interest rate. It’s 10.5% over 10 years. So, we’d like to use this money to buy that loan out. It would save us on interest over the term of the loan. And then use the additional money as a cash out refinance of the warehouse with the equity we’ve built up. Use that to buy another truck and trailer and hire two more employees. We already have two employees that we just hired and we’re looking to double our crews.”

Willis added that sales have been consistently growing year over year and business is so busy that they had to turn customers away. He said they hope to avoid having to do that this year with hiring more employees.