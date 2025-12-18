BPU Announces Holiday Schedule

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has announced its end-of-year holiday schedule.

The BPU Customer Service and offices will be closed for the Christmas holiday on Wednesday, December 24 and on Thursday, December 25. For New Year’s, offices will be closed on Wednesday, December 31 and on Thursday, January 1.

Garbage and recycling for December 22 through December 27 and December 29 through January 3 will be delayed by one day, starting with Christmas Day and New Year’s Day when Thursday collections occur on Fridays. Friday pick-ups will be moved to Saturdays for those two weeks.

Recycling for the week of December 22 through December 27 is paper. Recyclables from December 29 through January 3 are cardboard and box board.

Customers who need to pay bills after hours may leave checks or money orders in drop-off boxes located down the BPU’s “D” driveway, in the parking lot at 92 Steele Street, outside City Hall on Tracy Plaza, and inside the vestibule of the Jamestown Police Department entrance on Second Street. Payments made after hours in drop boxes should be by check or money order only.

Customers also may pay bills twenty-four hours a day by credit or debit card online or by calling 716-661-1660, option 3.

For reports of trouble in any BPU division when Customer Service is closed, customers may call 716-661-1640 at any time.