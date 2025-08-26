BPU Announces Launch Of Community-Owner, Open-Access Fiber Network

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has announced the official launch of its community-owned, open-access fiber network.

Service in the BPU electric territory will be rolled out over the next fifteen months.

All BPU electric customers are eligible to receive a no-cost fiber service drop to their home or business. Once the drop is installed and the system is online, customers can then sign up for the free in-home installation. They will be able to choose an Internet Service Provider (ISP) plan which can be changed at any time.

The rates for fiber service are as follows:

Residential Service Rates

300/300 Mbps: $40/month

500/500 Mbps: $42.50/month

1/1 Gbps: $45/month

2/2 Gbps: $55/month

Commercial Service Rates

300/300 Mbps: $50/month

1/1 Gbps: $65/month

Customers who sign up for their free service drop before October 2026 will receive 90 days of free internet service. Every connection includes a free service drop, no charges or rental fees for the BPU-provided on-premises electronics and free Wi-Fi 6 router, no in-home installation/set-up costs and no long-term contracts.

BPU crews and project partner Quanta Telecom Solutions have worked intensively over the past year to prepare poles, install, and splice fiber to bring the service to life. There is still approximately one and a half years of work left to get the entire system operational by December 31, 2026.

Once completed, the network will have the capability to serve 14,447 homes and businesses.

BPU Electric Division Deputy General Manager Kris Sellstrom said open-access means that while the BPU is building and will own the fiber infrastructure, multiple ISPs can use the fiber to deliver services over it, “Once we’re through this grant period, once we have everything established, we’ll be able to open it up to additional Internet Service Providers (ISPs), to digital service providers, which will enable competition as well as economic innovation. Hopefully, it will bring a lot more customer choice because it’s open access and the internet is being deliver on our central infrastructure. If a customer wants to change an Internet Service Provider it’s literally a click of a button in their portal. They can upgrade, downgrade, change providers.”

This project is supported by a $29,926,817 Municipal Infrastructure Program grant from the New York State Opportunity/ConnectAll agency, funded by the Capital Project Fund administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

For more information, visit jamestownbpu.com/fiber.