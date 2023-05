The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities said water testing could cause discolored water in Celoron and Lakewood today.

The annual water pump test at the Jackson Avenue Warehouse in Celoron will be conducted beginning around 8:00 a.m. Water today in Celoron and west toward Lakewood may become discolored and take 12-24 hours to clear.

Residents should consider setting aside water for drinking and cooking and to take care not to draw discolored water into their hot water systems.