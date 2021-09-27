BPU Begins Fall Flushing October 1st

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities‘ Water Division will begin fall flushing of water lines October 1st, weather-permitting.

Flushing of water mains occurs twice a year to clean any naturally-occurring sediment that accumulates in water lines by opening hydrants systematically and letting water run full force. The process helps achieve greater water flow, assures that hydrants are in good working condition and is used throughout the country by other water systems.

The BPU pre-flush begins at 1 p.m. Friday, October 1st, in the Falconer areas of Aldren, Mapleshade, Ralph and Valmeere.

The entire village of Falconer will be flushed as usual from 8 p.m. Saturday, October 2nd, overnight into Sunday, October 3rd, until completed. During Falconer flushing, water may be discolored on the north side of Jamestown as well as in the Village.

The remainder of the water system will be flushed from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday, October 4, through Friday, October 8, and from Monday, October 11, through Wednesday, October 13. The exception will be on Wednesday, October 6, when flushing will begin at 4:30 a.m. to accommodate downtown Jamestown and Fairmount Avenue businesses and restaurants. Flushing that day could affect streets off Fairmount Avenue/Rte. 394, even though their own streets are not flushed that day.

Flushing can discolor water, especially when water line cleaning takes place in the customers’ immediate areas near their scheduled flushing days. Customers may see discolored water at any time during flushing, even on days other than their scheduled flushing days.

Maps indicating which areas will be flushed each day are posted on the homepage of the BPU’s website at jamestownbpu.com.

Those with flushing questions can call the Flushing Hotline at 661-1613.