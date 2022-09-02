WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

BPU Closed Labor Day, Garbage Collection Days Altered Due to Holiday

BPUThe Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will be closed on Monday, September 5, in observance of Labor Day. In addition, garbage and recycling will not be collected on Monday.

Monday’s garbage and recycling collection will be delayed until Tuesday, September 6. Other collection days will be affected as well with Tuesday’s collection delayed until Wednesday; Wednesday’s collection will be moved to Thursday; Thursday to Friday; and Friday collection to Saturday, September 10.

The Yard Waste Site will be open its regular hours of 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. this Saturday, September 3.

For reports of trouble for all BPU Divisions during non-business hours, customers may call 716-661-1640. During regular business hours, such calls may be made to BPU Customer Service at 716-661-1660.

