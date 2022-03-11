BPU Customer Service Driveway ‘D’ Closed This Morning

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities’ D Driveway to the Customer Service Office will be closed to traffic Friday morning.

The driveway at 92 Steele Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon due to a coal silo project involving use of a fire hydrant on Steele Street.

Visitors should be aware of flaggers who will direct traffic to the BPU’s A Driveway, located on the east side of the Steele Street complex.

Hydrant use may result in discolored water in the Steele Street area and to the west.