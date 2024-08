The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has announced their Customer Service Office hours have changed.

The BPU Customer Service Office remains open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday through Friday.

As of Monday, August 19, the Office will close from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. daily.