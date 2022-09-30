WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

BPU Delays Falconer Flushing

Jamestown BPU flushing water mains

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has delayed water main flushing in the Village of Falconer due to high water levels.

The flushing in Falconer was scheduled for this weekend with a pre-flush Friday night. The BPU said a notice will be sent out to local media when Falconer flushing is rescheduled.

Daytime flushing in the rest of the water system begins, weather-permitting, on Monday, October 3.

For more information, call the Flushing Hotline at 716-661-1613 or visit jamestownbpu.com

