BPU Issues Garbage, Recycling Bin Guidelines for Winter

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities are issuing guidelines for where to place garbage and recycling bins during the winter season.

Customers are requested to shovel a space on the terrace or right-of-way for their garbage containers.

However, with snow and ice building up on terraces this winter, the BPU Solid Waste team members understand that customers can’t physically clear paths at the moment. Instead, they suggest that customers place containers in cleared walkways, on or near driveways, or even on a shoveled sidewalk near a driveway or access point.

For more information, contact the BPU Customer line at 716-661-1660.