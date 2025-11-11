BPU Offices Closed In Observance Of Veterans Day, Garbage Collection On Schedule

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities offices will be closed today in observance of Veterans Day. Garbage and recycling will be collected on the usual schedule.

BPU Customer Service reopens for business at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 12.

Customers who need to pay bills after hours may do so online via My Account on the www.jamestownbpu.com home page. Payments by phone may be made at 661-1660, ext. 3. Customers may leave checks or money orders in drop-off boxes located at the BPU’s drop box in the utility parking lot, 92 Steele Street; outside City Hall on Tracy Plaza; and inside the vestibule of the Jamestown Police Department entrance on Second Street.

For reports of trouble in all BPU Divisions at any time, customers may call 716-661-1640.