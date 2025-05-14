BPU Places 1st For Eighth Consecutive Year In WNY Healthiest Employer Contest

For the eighth consecutive year, the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has placed first in its size category in the WNY Healthiest Employer contest.

Business First, Springbuk, Independent Health, Wegmans and Walsh Duffield sponsored the annual competition and recently announced contest winners.

The recognition automatically enters the BPU health and wellness program in the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America Competition. The utility has earned a spot among the top 100 companies in the national challenge since 2019.

A point-based program, the BPU’s health and wellness plan provides incentives for employee participation in biometric screenings, vascular screenings, health challenges and preventative medical appointments. The program also includes the installation of standing workstations, online training coursework and an exercise room available to employees.

Healthy snacks are available for sale in utility buildings instead of the previous candy sales. Some buildings have a healthy recipe and a garden produce exchange corner. Flu vaccinations are furnished on-site during work and after-work hours. Lunch-and-Learn sessions on pertinent health and wellness topics take place throughout the year and are attended by more than half of the BPU employees.

Past programs offered periodically are Weight Watcher classes, pre-diabetes training, carotid artery screenings and “Wellness Days.” The team seeks additional ways to promote wellness and health and keep choices appealing and fresh.

According to General Manager David Leathers, the team studies the anonymous health statistics of BPU employees, which helps the members decide what aspects of health to concentrate on in the next year’s wellness programs. Some years have focused on issues such as weight loss, diabetes prevention and mental health.

Leathers noted that reduced absences and stabilization of health benefit utility costs are indicators of the program’s success. The importance of good health in the workplace has become the company culture.