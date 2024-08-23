BPU Seeking Federal, State Funding To Upgrade, Expand District Heating Division

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is seeking Federal and State funding to upgrade and expand its District Heating Division.

The funding would go toward the design and upgrade of the system in order to minimize the impact on customer costs. The future of the “Retool District Heating” project depends on the success of the funding efforts.

In the meantime, BPU crews have been making infrastructure repairs this summer and are expected to continue maintaining and improving the system over the next few years.

Established in 1984, the system distributes hot water through insulated underground lines that flow throughout downtown Jamestown and north on Main Street to heat seventy buildings. The process first depended on the coal-fueled BPU power plant to heat the water before converting the thermal supply fuel source to natural gas.

With New York State’s current stance against using fossil fuels to create electricity and heat, the BPU will ultimately need to transition away from natural gas as a fuel for District Heating while working to update and enlarge the system.

A multi-year study funded by the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) by Ramboll Engineering assessed the BPU system and created a list of the most cost-effective renewable options for heating buildings on the District Heat system. Based on the results of this study, the utility hopes to ensure an environmentally sound, efficient and cost-effective heating source for current and potential customers of the BPU’s district heat system.

In addition to seeking funds for the project, current work underway includes:

– Explaining the District Heat service to potential customers and inviting them to consider joining the heating system. The more customers who join the system, the more affordable and stable the costs will be for everyone.

– Improving the infrastructure of the current District Heat System by replacing valves and lines to ensure the continued reliability and efficiency of the service.

– Studying and designing new ways to heat the water in the system that are cost-effective and sustainable; creating a District Heat system where multiple energy sources can be “plugged in” to heat the water and adapt the system to take advantage of the best available technologies.

The BPU has added an electrical engineer with facility energy use and maintenance expertise to its staff to concentrate on the new project. Derek Johnson will assist in visiting facilities heated by the BPU system and speaking with potential new customers interested in joining District Heating.

Information about and assistance with NYSERDA Flex-Tech studies that can help manufacturers assess clean heating options, including District Heat, are available by speaking with Johnson and other BPU staff members.

Johnson, who earned his electrical engineering degree at Swarthmore College, started his career as a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force, where he held roles constructing, operating and maintaining facilities and utility infrastructure on Air Force bases. In the twenty-five years that followed, he has developed his engineering and business acumen working for large and small companies delivering operations and driving innovation in the building automation and maintenance industries.

More information about the District Heating project can be found at https://www.jamestownbpu.com/RetoolDistrictHeating.

For questions and information about “Retool District Heating/Charting for the Future” or the BPU District Heating system, Johnson may be reached at 716-661-1643 or djohnson@jamestownbpu.com.