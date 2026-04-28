BPU Spring Flushing Begins May 1

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Water Division has announced its Spring Flushing schedule.

The Village of Falconer “pre-flush” begins at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 1, affecting the areas of Aldren, Mapleshade, Ralph and Valmeere. The complete Village of Falconer will be flushed starting at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 2, overnight into Sunday, May 3.

Village of Falconer overnight flushing will cause discolored water that weekend in Falconer and on Jamestown’s north side.

The remainder of the BPU Water Division will be flushed from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, May 4 through 8, and from Monday to Wednesday, May 11 through 13.

The exception will be on Wednesday, May 6, when flushing will begin at 4:30 a.m. to accommodate downtown Jamestown and Fairmount Avenue businesses and restaurants. The May 6 early-morning flush will also affect streets and neighborhoods near West Third Street, Harding and Fairmount (Route 394), even on days other than their scheduled flushing days.

Water main flushing can discolor water when naturally occurring sediment in the lines stirs as hydrants are opened and water rushes out. Flushing occurs in customers’ immediate areas on or close to the scheduled flushing days. This discoloration can occur at any time during flushing, including on days other than the scheduled flushing days.

The BPU’s March customer newsletter contains a two-page color-coded map showing which areas will be flushed on which days. The maps are also posted on www.JamestownNYBPU.gov.

Flushing location maps are also available in the BPU Customer Service Office, the Jamestown City Clerk’s Office, the James Prendergast Library and at Town and Village Offices in communities affected by flushing.

Residential customers whose phone numbers are current on their accounts may expect to receive such calls two to five days in advance of their flushing days.

The reason to be aware of the flushing day is to check for discolored water before doing laundry and to avoid adding it to the hot water tank. The BPU recommends that customers set aside water for cooking or drinking a day before their flushing days, as it is safe to use but may appear unappealing.

If discolored water enters the household, it may be expected to clear in 12 to 24 hours.

If a customer is caught with laundry washed in discolored water, the laundry should not be dried; it should be rewashed with a rust remover available at local stores. Customers may also request the remover free of charge at the BPU Customer Service Office and at Town and Village offices in the BPU water territory.

Flushing is performed twice a year in BPU territory to remove naturally occurring sediment that may accumulate in pipes and to check and repair any hydrant issues. Water systems throughout the nation utilize the flushing method.

Customers with questions about flushing and their flushing dates may call the Flushing Hotline at 716-661-1613, the BPU Customer Service Office at 716-661-1660 or Communications at 716-661-1680.

BPU Flushing Frequently Asked Questions are posted on the www.JamestownNYBPU.gov website.