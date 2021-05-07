BPU Warns Customers of New Phone Scam

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is advising the public not to be tricked by a new phone scam that several customers have reported to the utility.

Scammers have called BPU customers and threatened them with shut-offs if they do not make an immediate payment. Customers then are transferred to a representative who requests account numbers and payment information.

These calls have come from two numbers that appear local: 716-640-1668 and 716-377-4384.

BPU customers are reminded that the BPU does not make such calls to customers and that Customer Service representatives do not take payment information over the phone.