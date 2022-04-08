BPU Yard Waste Site Reopens Saturday, April 9

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Yard Waste Site reopens Saturday, April 9.

The hours of the Yard Waste Site this year will be 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays from April 9 through November 12; and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesdays from May 4 through September 28.

The Site is located at 1001 Monroe Street at the dead end of Monroe Street, off Eighth Street.

The Yard Waste Site is restricted to use by BPU Solid Waste residential customers only.

BPU Solid Waste customers who want to enter the Site must display a mint green-colored 2021-22 BPU Yard Waste Site sticker on the rear driver side window of the vehicle. The window stickers are available free-of-charge to BPU Solid Waste residential customers.

The window stickers are available at BPU Customer Service located at 92 Steele Street. Contractors will not be permitted to use the site.

At the Site, customers may discard leaves, grass clippings, mulch, plants/shrubs/bushes; tree parts and brush up to eight inches in diameter.

Metals, sod, concrete, rocks, dirt, lumber/wood, tires, drywall and other construction materials are not accepted.

For more information, BPU customers may call the Garbage Hotline at 716-661-1651.