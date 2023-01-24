BPU’s Leathers Elected as NY Association of Public Power President

The New York Association of Public Power members have elected Dave Leathers as their new president.

Leathers willl succeed Paul Pallas, who served as President of NYAPP since the inception of the Association in 2005. Leathers has served as Third Vice President/Secretary of the Association.

NYAPP is a non-profit, non-partisan state association of eight municipal and four rural electric cooperative utilities that represent public power consumers and communities in areas of New York State.

Leathers has served as the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities General Manager since March 2008.

The new NYAPP President also serves as a Director of the American Public Power Association (APPA) national board and participates on the APPA CEO Climate Change & Generation Policy Committee.