Ward 3 Jamestown City Council member Regina Brackman retained her slim Election Day lead by just 2 votes over challenger Robert Reedy following absentee ballot counts.

Brackman, a democrat, had 173 total votes to Republican Reedy’s 171 following Wednesday’s absentee ballot count by the Chautauqua County Board of Elections.

Even with this result, the Republicans will have a super majority on Jamestown City Council after winning 7 of the 9 seats.