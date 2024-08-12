Brass, Woodwind Instructor Elizabeth Brewer Joins Infinity

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts has announced Elizabeth Brewer has joined their team of instructors.

Liz will be teaching private lessons in brass and woodwind instruments, as well as group classes and specialized workshops for Infinity Center Students.

Liz is a former Infinity student and a graduate of Jamestown High School. She studied Music Education as a Clarinetist at SUNY Fredonia.

She’s performed various instruments with ensembles such as the Infinity Big Band, Jamestown Area Chamber Orchestra, JCC Concert Band, Jamestown Municipal Band, SUNY Fredonia Wind Ensemble, and has even performed twice with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Liz has recently returned to SUNY Fredonia to complete a degree in Social Studies Adolescence Education with minors in Music and Athletic Coaching.

For more information about Infinity, or to register for lessons with any of the instructor mentors at Infinity for their 2024-2025 Program Year, visit www.infinityperformingarts.org/register.