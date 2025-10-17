WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Brewery Approved For $200,000 Loan By Jamestown Local Development Corporation

Brewery Approved For $200,000 Loan By Jamestown Local Development Corporation

By Leave a Comment

Renderings of the outside and inside of the proposed brewery at 137 Water Street in Jamestown

A brewery looking to open by the Chadakoin River has been approved a $200,000 loan from the Jamestown Local Development Corporation.

137 Water Street Brewing received approval on two conditions. One is that the project receives approval from the Jamestown Planning Commission in November due to it being sited in the Waterfront Development Overlay District. The second condition is approval of the loan by Jamestown City Council since the loan threshold is more than $100,000.

The $200,000 loan is for ten years at 4% interest rate. It will be used to help with renovation of the building at 137 Water Street as well as other expenditures with opening the business. The building is owned by Chase Churchill of Jamestown Electroplating and would be leased to the brewery.

Churchill said the business also is in talks with the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency about a loan and has two grant requests into New York State. He said the project will go forward regardless if the grant funding is received.

Churchill said they hope to have the business open by Summer 2026.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.