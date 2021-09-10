WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Brian Benjamin Sworn In As NYS Next Lieutenant Governor

Former State Senator Brian Benjamin has been sworn in as New York’s next Lieutenant Governor. The ceremony was held Thursday morning in Manhattan.

Benjamin will be first in line to succeed Governor Kathy Hochul should she no longer be able to serve.

He said Hochul has now tasked him with three things in his early days as lieutenant governor:
– Promoting the COVID-19 vaccines across the state, particularly in areas that have shown hesitancy.
– Working on improving the slow-rolling Emergency Rental Assistance Program, a more-than-$2 billion program meant to cover rent payments for those who suffered financial hardship during the pandemic.
– And Chairing a task force on improving conditions in housing maintained by the New York City Housing Authority.

Benjamin and Hochul will be up for election in 2022. The special election for Benjamin’s Senate seat will be on November 2nd during the general election

