Brick Thrown Through Window of Reed Campaign Office

CORNING – Congressman Tom Reed’s Corning campaign office was the target of vandalism on Tuesday night.

According to the Tom Reed for Congress campaign team, a brick was thrown through the window leaving glass strewn throughout the office.

In response to the incident, Reed said said it was an example of extreme behavior that is unacceptable. And despite there being no arrests and no suspects being identified, Campaign Spokesman Matt Coker said it was an example of the radicalism from opponents on the far left.

Reed also thanked Republican Assemblyman Phil Palmesano and Democrat Bill Boland, Mayor of the City of Corning, for standing with him amongst the damage. “We are here not as Republicans or Democrats, but united to say that violence like this doesn’t solve problems.”

Reed also lauded the Corning Police Department, which is investigating the attack. “We have always had the back of our police, and I know they have our back as well. We look forward to the results of their investigation and justice being done.”