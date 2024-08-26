Britney McClain Joins YWCA Jamestown as Mission & Impact Coordinator

YWCA Jamestown has announced has joined the organization as their newest Mission and Impact Coordinator.

In the position, McClain will play a pivotal role in supporting the organization to continue to ensure the mission of eliminating racism and empowering women is embedded in every program, as well as in every interaction with every employee and community member. She will also lead the I.D.E.A. Coalition of Chautauqua County, supporting local organizations and businesses with understanding on how to best serve all members of the community.

Britney McClain is native to Western New York and calls Jamestown her home. She completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Buffalo and her graduate studies at Buffalo State University in Public Administration with a concentration in Nonprofit Management. She also is a board member of the St. Susan Center.