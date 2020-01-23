Busti Woman Being Sued by Family of Man She Killed in 2018 Hit-and-Run Incident

MAYVILLE – The estate of a Busti man who died as the result of a hit-and-run incident nearly two years ago has filed a civil lawsuit against the woman found guilty for causing his death.

The estate of Wilfredo Colon-Rodriguez filed the lawsuit Tuesday against 74 year old Marylou Johnson – also of Busti – in State Supreme Court in Chautauqua County.

Johnson was charged with second degree manslaughter and later convicted after it was determined she had struck Colon-Rodriguez with a vehicle on Swanson Hill Rd. in the Town of Randolph after it had gotten stuck in the mud on the night of April 15, 2018. According to police, Colon-Rodriguez was working to free the vehicle when Johnson ran him over and then fled the scene. It was later determined the two had been returning to their homes in Busti after drinking at a friend’s home in Randolph, along with other locations.

In September, Johnson was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in state prison following a conviction on a second-degree manslaughter.

The civil lawsuit is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.