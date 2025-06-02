Butterflies Available For Chautauqua Hospice Service Of Remembrance

Memorial Butterflies are available until June 4 ahead of Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care’s annual Service of Remembrance and Memorial Butterfly release.
People may order butterflies until Wednesday at http://www.chpc.care. They will be available for pickup on Saturday, June 7 between 10:00am and noon at the Lakewood office at 20 West Fairmount Avenue or at the WCA Home in Fredonia at 134 Temple Street.
The memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Lakewood office. It also will be livestreamed with a recording available after the event on CHPC’s website and Facebook page.
Visit www.chpc.care for more information.
Comments
Karen Inwood says
While the remembrance is nice using butterflies isn’t!
Butterflies like the songbirds and honey bees have been severely impacted by all the chemicals and are in severe decline
Very soon several varieties will be endangered
This is seriously disturbing and needs to be readdressed to maybe
Sponsoring a butterfly garden there instead
Sponsor the living while remembering the passed
Sounds like a winner