Cannabis Compliance Training and Mentorship Program to Accept Applications on October 20

The Office of Cannabis Management has announced a Cannabis Compliance Training and Mentorship (CCTM) Program.

The ten-week program is based on existing farmer apprenticeship and fellowship programs, with an explicit goal of growing and diversifying the pipeline of farmers and processors preparing to participate in New York’s adult-use cannabis industry.

The inaugural CCTM program will consist of a series of structured webinars covering a range of topics on cannabis cultivation and processing, agribusiness management and regulatory compliance.

The program will be made available to individuals with horticultural experience who are interested in cultivating cannabis in a regulated market. Members of communities traditionally underrepresented in farming are encouraged to apply.

The application window for this program will open on October 20 and close on November 3. Between 200 and 250 participants will be accepted.

Click this link for Eligibility Requirements.