Cannabis Control Board Approves General Use Applications Starting in October

The New York State-regulated cannabis industry will open up with general licensing applications October 4.

The Cannabis Control Board approved Tuesday revised adult-use regulations for the new cannabis industry. That will open the industry to anyone interested in entering it, vs. the conditional license, which primarily targeted small farmers and justice-impacted individuals.

The conditional licenses were a temporary, one- to two-year license structure that the state put together quickly to get the market open. The general license regulations are not temporary, are much more comprehensive and are open to more types of businesses.

Applications for cultivators, processors, distributors, micro businesses, and retail dispensaries will be able to apply for a license as of October 4. Compliant registered organizations, or medical cannabis companies, will also be able to transition into the adult-use market.

In addition, Adult-Use Cannabis Cultivator and Processor licenses that are in good standing can apply to transition to non-conditional licenses via the New York Business Express portal.

The first window for the general retail application will be active for 60 days, but OCM will be reviewing submissions that apply after 30 days in order to fast-track retail licensees who have already secured a location.

This announcement comes as the Office of Cannabis Management is facing a lawsuit filed by four veterans alleging that the application process has left them out. The lawsuit placed an injunction on OCM issuing CAURD licenses. It is unknown if the injunction will affect this.