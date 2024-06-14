CARES Community Connection Event Set for June 17 in Jamestown

A CARES Community Connection Event will take place June 17 in Jamestown.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Chautauqua CARES Program are sponsoring the event that will run from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the James Prendergast Library.

CARES Community Connection Events are opportunities for members of the community to hear from community leaders and agencies regarding the efforts to address Forensic Behavioral Health/Substance Use and reduce recidivism rates in the County Jail.

Attendees will be able to connect with local providers to learn about the various resources available in the community. Guest speakers at Monday’s event will include County Sheriff Jim Quattrone, Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund, Mental Hygiene & Social Services Director Carmelo Hernandez, and Substance Use and Addictions Services Coordinator Steve Kilburn.

The event is free and open to the public.