Prevention Works Receives $70,000 for Addiction Prevention Services

Prevention Works will receive $70,000 to support addiction prevention services.

The funding comes as part an announcement by New York State of funding for agencies to to expand evidence-based addiction prevention services. Funding was awarded to providers in each of New York State’s ten economic development regions and will support prevention providers who had their services negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) is administering this funding.