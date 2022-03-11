Catapult Performs at The Reg Sunday

America’s Got Talent competitors are performing at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts this Sunday.

Shadow illusion troupe, Catapult, will perform live on stage at 7:00 p.m.

Catapult features dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow illusions of shapes from the world around us. The troupe launched into the limelight and into the homes of millions of people around the world on America’s Got Talent in 2013.

Tickets for Catapult start at $10 for children and $20 for adults and are on sale in the box office and by phone at 716-484-7070. You can also purchase tickets online at reglenna.com.